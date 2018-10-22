'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

Viral dashcam footage shows man stealing from car: DASHCAM footage being shared extensively around social media shows the disgraceful moment a man steals from a family’s car while they were visiting Coffs Harbour for the Oztag Junior State Cup tournament.

DASHCAM footage shows the disgraceful moment a man steals from a family's car while they were visiting Coffs Harbour for the National Junior Oztag Championships tournament.

The footage, which has more than 30,000 views, shows a man in a black cap stealing a light bar and UHF antenna from the car parked outside the Ramada Resort on Friday night.

Aaron Nolan asked the community for help to track down the alleged thief. The incident has since been reported to police.

Meanwhile, social media users have been left outraged by the footage which paints a less-than-welcoming image of Coffs Harbour.

"Just makes our town look bad in front of a massive amount of tourists! How embarrassing," wrote Becky Evans.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has received several reports from readers about break-ins around the area over the past few weeks.

Reader Scottey Hickson said three cars at his father's house had been broken into resulting in thousands of dollars of damage to the cars.

According to figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, thefts and break-ins tend to rise around the summer months.

Last November and December in the Coffs Harbour LGA saw a massive spike in reports of break and enter dwellings and steal from motor vehicle.

Break-ins into houses almost doubled, sitting at 35 incidents in October and jumping to 61 in November.

Steal from motor vehicle cases jumped from 27 in October to 40 in November.