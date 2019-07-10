Embarrassing typos on store product

Aussie best friends and models Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw have been left "embarrassed" after an eagle-eyed Sydney shopper spotted two spelling mistakes on their health food product.

The women, who run the workout guide Keep It Cleaner, are known for their popular "all natural and vegan" protein balls which are sold in supermarket stores Coles and Woolworths.

But they were left red-faced when a shopper pointed out the word "doughnut" was spelled as "doghnut" and "beetroot" as "betroot" on the packaging.

Co-founders of Keep It Cleaner Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw.

An eagle-eyed shopper spotted two spelling errors on their popular protein balls sold in Coles and Woolworths.

The customer, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased the cinnamon doughnut and red velvet flavours of protein balls for $2.40 and told Daily Mail Australia she was "surprised" by the errors.

"I am lactose-intolerant so I was excited to try this vegan range but was surprised when I saw spelling errors on not one, but twoproducts," the woman told the publication.

She was disappointed to spot the blunder, saying it looks "unprofessional", adding, "which is a shame because their food is actually delicious".

One being the word ‘beetroot’. Picture: News.com.au

Ms Henshaw told Daily Mail Australiathey were "really embarrassed by these mistakes".

"But as human beings mistakes are a part of life and these things happen," she said.

The women have now implemented a new packaging approval process in the company saying "the packaging has since been amended".

However, they won't be getting rid of the current misspelt packages on shelves as it doesn't affect the "quality" or "taste".

"We will use all of the misprinted packaging before we use the new version. A "doghnut" ball is just as good as a "doughnut" one … we promise," Ms Henshaw told the publication.

Apart from healthy meal plans, the ladies' business also offers HIIT, boxing, running, strength training and regular meditation guides to help members "tone up and zen out".

News.com.au has contacted Ms Smith and Ms Henshaw for comment on what had originally caused the errors.