Willie Rioli is facing a four-year suspension for tampering with a testing sample.
AFL

‘Embarrassed’ Rioli vows to return

9th Oct 2019 10:05 AM

Suspended West Coast forward Willie Rioli says he's "embarrassed" by the drug tampering scandal which has threatened his AFL career.

Rioli is facing a four-year ban due to an adverse finding for urine substitution in an anti-doping test taken on August 20.

The 2018 premiership player then returned a match-day positive test for traces of cannabis on September 5.

Speaking from Darwin, Rioli said he was determined not to give up on his AFL dream after being drafted at 21 and booting 46 goals in 38 games for the Eagles.

"I'm just a bit embarrassed. I want to just let everything work itself out," Rioli told Channel Nine.

"I know I have got great support here and like I said, I have been proving doubters (wrong) my whole life. I will definitely come back bigger and better."

News Corp previously reported Rioli tampered with the August sample using a sports drink.

"I have got no time frame on anything. I want to just keep training and keep improving. That's all I can say," he said.

Rioli said it was "good to be home" and he was relishing being around family with his promising AFL career in limbo.

"I have got all the support I need up here and everything will work its way through," he said.

Last month, the Eagles said they were "extremely disappointed" but would support the and AFL investigation.

"The club is fully committed to supporting Willie during what is a personally distressing time. Our primary concern is Willie's health and welfare," the Eagles said.

