Em Rata shares naked baby bump selfie

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her baby bump while completely nude and admitted she feels like "Winnie the Pooh in human form".

The model hasn't confirmed her due date but many suspect she will give birth around March/April.

Ratajkowski, 29, took to Instagram to show off her bare bump as she eagerly expects her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Along with the naked bathroom selfies, the model wrote: "Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy butt.

"I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way, I know I'm going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon."

Back in October, the supermodel revealed she was expecting her first child on the cover of Vogue.

Emily posed in burnt orange and lacy lingerie for a special video cover, where she started off just showing her face as the camera focused in with a close-up.

As the camera pulled back, she began to smile and caress her stomach as her baby bump was revealed to viewers.

"Emily Ratajkowski. Why I don't want to reveal the gender of my child," the headline for the cover read.

The supermodel wrote in the magazine that she was going to raise her firstborn non-binary and at 18, their child will inform them of their gender.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then.

She continued: "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with.

"The truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

While she wrote about how much she's enjoying pregnancy and how "sweet" her husband has been, Emily noted how "lonely" it is.

"Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience," she said. "There is no one to feel it with me."

Emily and her producer-actor husband Sebastian got married in early 2018, after just a few weeks of dating, in a New York City courthouse wedding.

