Elton John apologised to fans after he was forced to cut short his Auckland gig.
JULIAN SMITH
News

Elton expected to perform in Coffs, despite NZ cancellations

Jasmine Minhas
19th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
JUST a week out from his scheduled Coffs Harbour shows, Elton John has cancelled his last two New Zealand concerts as he continues to battle pneumonia.

The Auckland gigs have been rescheduled to take place in January 2021, however tour promoter Chugg Entertainment has confirmed that at this stage the Australian leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will go ahead as planned.

The Grammy Award-winner's future concerts were first thrown into doubt when he was forced to cut short his Auckland show on February 17 after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' earlier that day, which is a milder form of the illness.

 

Elton John thanked fans for their support after losing his voice. Picture: Instagram
Elton John thanked fans for their support after losing his voice. Picture: Instagram

 

The 72-year-old had attempted to push through the show before losing his voice and tearfully being assisted off the stage.

He later apologised to fans on Twitter writing, "I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry."

Chugg Entertainment told The Advocate John was expected to recover ahead of his Coffs Harbour shows.

The singer is scheduled to play a show in Melbourne this weekend, before making his way to Coffs Harbour to perform at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on February 25 and 26.

c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour elton john elton john concert farewell yellow brick road tour
Coffs Coast Advocate

