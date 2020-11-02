Elton propels Coffs to national glory

BRITISH rocker Elton John's visit to the Coffs Coast is the gift that keeps on giving, with the concerts now taking out a coveted top national title - and cementing the Coffs Coast as a major events destination.

The concerts which were held over two unforgettable nights back in February have been crowned the National Major Event of the Year in the Parks and Leisure Australia 2020 Awards.

They formed part of the Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Elton's final tour of his career.

The recently upgraded C.ex Coffs International Stadium hosted around 30,000 concertgoers, delivering a direct and indirect economic output of $3.6 million and providing the equivalent of 32 local full time jobs.

There were no doubts the shows were a resounding success with many Elton fans praising not just the legendary singer's incredible performance a mere week after battling pneumonia, but also the impeccable organisation.

On the second night, the bus system organised specifically for the events saw the 16,000 patrons clear the venue within 90 minutes of the show ending.

Elton John performs at C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight praised staff, volunteers, suppliers, contractors, police and the bus and traffic companies which all worked together to ensure the events were a success.

"It was one of those major event experiences and greatest shows you will remember for the rest of your life, celebrating and enjoying a world class musician together as a community," she said.

"This really cements our reputation of the regional events capital of Australia and shows that investing in major infrastructure really pays off."

In the lead up to the concert, the council worked with community stakeholders to create 'Elton Fest', which included several Elton-themed events ranging from tribute shows, dressed-up shopfronts throughout the city, art exhibitions and more.

Nikki Greenwood, council's Group Leader City Prosperity, said the level of community engagement around the concerts had been unprecedented.

Elton John performing at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"This experience and national accolade has opened up a whole world of opportunity when you think of developing a world class calendar of events across sporting, arts, culture and entertainment."

Things have been relatively quiet at the stadium since the concerts due to COVID-19 restrictions coming in back in March, but council's Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events Dan Heather said the team were looking forward to bringing back more major events as restrictions ease.

The stadium was able to recently host the Oz Tag Senior State Cup, the first major sport competition since the COVID-19 restrictions.

"Now, seven months on a strong strategic and practical COVID-19 Safety Plan allowed 3,000 plus players and officials to compete on the Coffs Coast across 5 COVID safe venue zones," Mr Heather said.

The council is currently progressing plans to establish another entertainment venue for shows in the 600 to 1,000 seat capacity range.

Mayor Cr Knight added that having venue that cater for all types of entertainment is critical particularly in times of COVID-19 recovery.

"This additional venue will house musicals, ballet, theatre and more intimate music shows and performances ensuring there is something for everyone," she said.