Elton-mania’s still rocking Coffs Harbour

THE thrill of this year’s hugely successful Elton John shows at C.ex Coffs International Stadium hasn’t worn off just yet, with the concerts and venue taking out two top statewide titles.

“People are still talking about the Elton shows and what fantastic nights they were,” Mayor Denise Knight said.

“They wouldn’t have been such a success without the amazing work of the stadium staff and volunteers who made everything run so smoothly and made both nights so memorable.”

The concerts, held across two nights in February as part of the British musician’s global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’, have won the Major Event of the Year Award at the NSW/ACT Parks and Leisure Australia Awards of Excellence, while C.ex Coffs Stadium won Community Facility of the Year Award.

Elton John performing at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Coffs Coast was originally slated to have one show, but a second was added due to high demand.

Nikki Greenwood, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Group Leader City Prosperity, said the concerts were the first big test for the newly upgraded stadium.

“It was a nailbiting time of long hours and sleepless nights to make sure it all ran like clockwork,” Ms Greenwood said.

“Getting this award is fantastic recognition for the team and the entire community who helped make it such a success and an event that the city can be proud of for years to come.”

The stadium was revitalised from 2017-2019, with the project delivering $25.74 million economic benefit locally, as well as 76 jobs during construction.

It was jointly funded by the council and the Federal Government, with contributions from C.ex Group, Infracraft Detailed Joinery, Key Employment, AFL and Cricket Australia.

The stadium now features 3,000 seats, The Hub office space, multi-use rooms, media, corporate and broadcast facilities, improved accessibility and a nationally-renowned playing surface.