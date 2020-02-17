Elton John leaves stage in tears

English musician Elton John performs during A Day On The Green music festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong. Picture: AAP

He's proven himself to be in extraordinary form at the age of 72 , but on Saturday night in Auckland, a tearful Elton John was forced to stop his concert after being diagnosed with pneumonia earlier that day.

Early on in the gig, John had to pause the show to be checked over by a medic.

He continued to play, telling the crowd, "I don't know how much longer I can sing, I just don't have anything left. I will try, but I just can't promise anything."

Elton John at Yarra Valley Rochford Wines. Picture: Shotz by Jackson

A few songs later, when launching into "Daniel", John stopped, saying, "I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."

John began crying as he stood up from his piano, visibly shaken as he was assisted from the stage by a member of his crew.

His fans stood up and applauded the singer as he left the stage, while John later took to social media to thank them for their support.

"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.

I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.

Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance.

I am eternally grateful.

Love, Elton xx", he wrote on Instagram.

Walking pneumonia is caused by bacteria that affects the lower and upper respiratory tract. A milder form of pneumonia, a lung infection is often to blame for the condition.

John retweeted a number of messages of support from fans.

Elton, tonight you were incredible. To perform the way you did, was just indescribable - the fact you continued to push through and sing (and sing incredibly) even when you couldn’t talk is just phenomenal. Thank you for everything, you are a true inspiration ❤️ — cait (@caitIinmargaret) February 16, 2020

John is due to play two more Auckland shows on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20. There is no word yet on if there will be refunds from Sunday night's performance or if Tuesday and Thursday's shows will go ahead.

John is due to commence another round of concerts in Australia on February 22 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, what is said to be his final tour.

Get well soon Sir @eltonofficial ❤ Please don't be upset, you gave it your all and we are grateful! You're a legend!#EltonFarewellTour — Niz Alicante ❁ (@charmant_nizzy) February 16, 2020