Elton John extends Australian tour

As his fantasy musical film Rocketman soars at the global box office, demand to see Elton John's final tour has inspired the legend to add more dates in Australia.

As the Rocketman fantasy musical film soars at the box office, the legendary piano man has been booked to perform the first-ever concert at the new Bankwest stadium in Sydney and will also open Townsville's North Queensland Stadium.

The extended Australian leg of the tour will also take John to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Melbourne's AAMI Park, Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong and the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Elton John wants to take his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour everywhere in Australia. Picture: Supplied

His Australian promoter Michael Chugg said the six outdoor concerts will satisfy overwhelming demand for tickets to see his final live performances in Australia before John retires from touring to devote his energies to raising his sons Zachary and Elijah with husband David Furnish.

John will sell more than half a million tickets over 32 concerts on the tour.

"I think Rocketman will have a huge impact on demand for these shows besides the fact there haven't been any tickets available in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane for months," Chugg said.

"The film reinforces for everyone how magnificent this guy is."

Chugg, who has been to a few of John's farewell concerts in North America said the shows have often extended beyond three hours.

"Sometimes that is because he is doing these amazing 10-minute versions of favourite songs but also because there has been a standing ovation every three or four songs," Chugg said.

The tour production, especially for outdoor shows, is epic. Picture: Supplied

"He's singing better than I have ever heard him and he's so enthusiastic about this tour and giving the audiences an unbelievable night."

With John arriving in late November and at this stage scheduled to leave after the BankWest concert on March 7, it will be the legendary rocker's longest ever touring stint in Australia.

With only a two-week break for Christmas and New Year - and a quick hop back to Los Angeles for his annual Oscars AIDS fundraising party in early February - it is likely John will bring his family to Australia for parts of the tour.

Chugg said the entertainer has been uncompromising about the mammoth production for Farewell Yellow Brick Road for both the indoor arena and outdoor stadium shows on the tour.

He has been insistent on taking the tour to "fresh" venues in regional areas as he has done on his visits to Australia over the past decade.

John is retiring from touring to focus on his family including sons Elijah and Zachary. Picture: Getty Images

"He wants to get to everybody," Chugg said.

"You imagine how many people would drive hours to go see him in Coffs Harbour or somewhere like that who may not have seen him play for decades."

The new concert sates are Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong on December 7, AAMI Park, Melbourne on February 22, C.ex Coffs International Stadium on February 26, North Queensland Stadium, Townsville on February 29, Sunshine Coast Stadium on March 3 and Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on March 7.

A Telstra Thanks pre-sale opens on June 18, Rocket Club members pre-sale on June 20, Chugg VIP members pre-sale on June 21 and general tickets on sale from June 25.

For all ticketing details eltonjohn.com