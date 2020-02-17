Elton expected to recover ahead of shows, tour promoter says

DESPITE a pneumonia diagnosis forcing an early end to Elton John's Auckland concert last night, Australian ticket holders are being assured that at this stage, the show is still expected to go on.

As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour the Grammy-winner had attempted to push through the New Zealand gig before eventually losing his ability to sing and tearfully leaving the stage.

"I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," he posted on Twitter shortly after.

Well wishes have since poured in for the singer, who was given a standing ovation by the crowd.

Elton is scheduled to perform at Melbourne this weekend before making his way north for his Coffs Harbour gigs at the C.ex International Stadium on February 25 and 26, and many have since shared concerns over whether the concerts will be impacted by the diagnosis.

A spokesperson for tour promoter Chugg Entertainment has however said Elton is expected to recover ahead of the shows.

"Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night," the spokesperson said.

"He is resting today, and doctors are confident he will recover.

"At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned."

The 72-year-old has been diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia', or atypical pneumonia, a milder type of the bacterial infection that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract.

The Yellow Brick Road Tour, which commenced in September 2018, consists of more than 300 shows and is Elton's final tour.