Elton announces his support act for farewell tour

Elton John will play at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26.

SIR Elton John has today announced young award winning singer songwriter Tate Sheridan will support him on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australian Tour.

The 23-year-old garnered Elton's attention in 2015 when the then 23-year-old was asked to open a select Australian and New Zealand dates on his December national tour.

Since then, Elton has taken keen interest in Sheridan's music, playing his song 'Fade To Black' on his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio Show to an audience of millions.

In 2019-2020, Sheridan will join Sir Elton on 22 of his 34 Australian dates, performing songs from his latest solo work, Angel Man.

"I'm thrilled to be opening for Sir Elton John once again, on his final Australian tour," Tate said.

"He was probably my biggest childhood hero and his music has been a huge inspiration. It all feels very surreal and I can't wait to play alongside this musical legend later this month and into 2020."

Tate Sheridan's musical background is vast; as a prodigious jazz pianist, he was awarded the 2014 ACT Critics Circle Artist of the Year for his dedication to jazz and pop music.

In 2015, he became one of the youngest ever musicians to be nominated for the prestigious Freedman Jazz Fellowship, and has already been awarded the Friends of the ANU School of Music's Bernhard Neumann Memorial Prize, the Winifred Burston Memorial Prize, and the Peter and Lena Karmel Anniversary Prize for his dedication to Australian music.

In recent years, his musical endeavours have taken a change of direction, writing and recording in New York and Nashville.

Since going on sale in February this year, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with total sales exceeding half a million tickets to date.

With a mammoth 40-concert run beginning later this month, and following rave reviews for the Rocketman feature film and Me autobiography, Elton John frenzy has well and truly landed in Australia.

The legendary performer will spend three months delivering his famed songbook to audiences across the country, beginning 30 November in Perth; 48 years on from his first ever Australian show, which took place at Perth's Subiaco Oval on 17 October, 1971.

"Australia and New Zealand, I can't wait to be with you again," Sir Elton said.

"Your audiences have always been very generous towards me, and I know that this final tour will be the most memorable ever".

"I've just returned from watching Elton perform in North America, and let me tell you, he's in incredible form", said promoter Michael Chugg.

"The production is fantastic, it's one hell of a show and you absolutely don't want to miss it."

Complete with brand new stage production, and tour wardrobe designed by Italian fashion house Gucci, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour is intimate and personal, while also spectacular and daring.

He will be joined by longstanding band members Nigel Olsson on drums (part of Elton's original three-piece band in 1970), esteemed musical director Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, virtuoso Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards.

"… the time is right to say thank you to my fans and say goodbye." - Elton John