Ellen’s makeover: ‘She looks like Portia’

Ellen DeGeneres stepped out with a brand new look on the latest episode of The Ellen Show.

The veteran talk show host, who has weathered a very public scandal this year amid allegations of a toxic workplace culture behind the scenes of her show, was sporting a slicked-back quiff during her latest episode:

Ellen debuts a new ’do.

Ellen on The Ellen Show.

Over on her Instagram page, several commenters remarked that the new 'do was very similar to that sported by Ellen's wife of 12 years, Australian actress Portia de Rossi:

Portia de Rossi (left) and Ellen DeGeneres. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The new season of Ellen's long-running talk show debuted to massive ratings last month, as viewers tuned in to watch her address the allegations that have plagued the show in 2020. But people soon switched off - during the September premiere week, the ratings dropped a massive 38 per cent as compared to last year, according to Nielsen.

In other news, Ellen and wife Portia are currently selling their latest home, asking $56 million for a four-bedroom house they only bought last year.

The house in Montecito (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently also bought a luxury home) cost $37 million when the couple bought it last year.

The "Bali-inspired estate" is one of many properties purchased in the area by the couple. Though they have only owned the house for a short time, the couple have expanded and done up the property, hence the higher asking price.

