Subscribe Digital Edition
Ellen’s ex’s cryptic response to scandal

by Francesca Bacardi, NY Post
18th Aug 2020 7:21 AM

 

Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend Anne Heche has weighed in on the daytime talk show host's ongoing toxic workplace scandal.

"I haven't spoken to Ellen in years. I'd listen to the people who have," Heche, 51, told Mr. Warburton magazine for its cover story.

Heche described their nearly four-year relationship as "a beautiful part" of her life that she wears "with honour" but hinted there might be something to the complaints surrounding the Ellen show, which have prompted many to wonder if it will be cancelled.

DeGeneres' producers, however, maintain the show will go on.

"If I'm standing someplace and I don't like what's going on there and I stay there, it's my fault," said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

"So what are the actions that got me there and why can't I get out of it easily if that's not something that I want to be engaged in?"

She added: "Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey."

A formal investigation has been launched into the Ellen Show, which has been described as toxic. Picture: FOX via Getty Images
Past and current employees anonymously came forward and complained of a toxic workplace environment on the set of the talk show which always preaches people should "be kind".

The allegations forced WarnerMedia to launch a formal investigation into the show. DeGeneres penned an apology, but received backlash after appearing to place the blame on her producers instead of herself.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

