Ella thrilled by legend’s letter

Ella Petrohelos wrote a letter to her idol, Sir David Attenborough and was beyond excited to receive a personalised reply.

IF you were to write a letter to your idol, what would you say?

For seven year old Ella Petrohelos from Coffs Harbour, it took a long time to decide on the right words to write to legendary Sir David Attenborough, but her efforts paid off when she received a reply in the mail.

Ella has been watching David Attenborough’s renowned documentaries since she was only two-years-old and continues to a least once a week with her family.

“I was in bed and dreaming about him (David). I woke up and thought, I think I want to write because I wanted to let him know me and tell him about my life,” Ella said.

Hand written, Ella’s letter took two and a half days to write.

She tells her idol about living in Coffs Harbour, how The Blue Planet is one of her favourite documentaries, she is lucky enough to sees whales during their annual migration off the Coffs Coast and asked him three personal questions.

What his favourite documentary he filmed was, if he has any pets and what his favourite animal is.

“I love watching your documentaries, one of my favourites is The Blue Planet,” she wrote.

“I own lots of your DVD’s and enjoy exploring our natural environment.

“Thank you for helping me learn about our planet with your great documentaries,” she finished off with.

Checking the letter box almost every single day, only a month after posting hers, she received a reply from the legend himself.

You might think at 93-years-old, Sir David Attenborough could have sent out a generic reply which would have made most people happy, but his letter was personalised just for little Ella.

Mr Attenborough typed out a personalised letter to Ella, responding to her questions and letting her know his favourite animal, the Weedy Sea Dragon and his favourite program, Life on Earth.

“I was really excited and it was really fun. I thought he wasn’t going to respond but it happened and it was very exciting,” Ella said.

“I’m going to take it to school and show my science teacher and tell everybody.”

When Ella grows up she wants to be a vet so she will always have something to do with animals and continue to explore the nature.

“My favourite thing about nature is that it’s really calm and peaceful. It’s natural and there’s lots of animals.”

Since Ella was young, her mum said she was always out in nature collecting bugs and insects.

“Being in nature is really part of her personality and it’s just the icing on the cake to get this letter,” Ella’s mum, Nicole Petrohelos said.

At 93-years-old, his personalised reply to Ella just goes to show why Sir David Attenborough is loved and admired by all generations.