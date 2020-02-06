Elite Strike Force Raptor unravelling after cops quit

Strike Force Raptor, the most effective crime fighting unit NSW has ever produced, is in disarray after two of its most senior officers quit the squad and a number of others applied to leave because of clashes and concerns over the management style of new commander ­Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow.

Team morale deteriorated on Monday after Supt Critchlow berated two Raptor officers in front of their workmates and restricted them from driving after they arrested a suspected rapist and gunman who had allegedly rammed a police car.

David Elliott MP (left), Warren Glenny and Supt Rob Critchlow (right) at a White Ribbon event.

The pair is now the subject of an internal investigation for their arrest tactics, including deliberately hitting the suspect's car to push it into a side street, which could be in breach of the police force's safe driver policy.

Within six weeks of Supt Critchlow taking over from Superintendent Deb Wallace in December, two officers credited with crushing outlaw bikies left the NSW Gangs Squad.

Chief Inspector David Adney took sudden and ­extended leave and Chief ­Inspector Darren Beeche transferred to Bankstown command. A number of others are considering their positions.

"Those two officers were the heartbeat of the squad," a senior police officer said.

"Adney has been there since the squad was formed 10 years ago and would work 15 hours a day and Darren Beeche nine years and just as committed," he said.

Bikie-busting unit Strike Force Raptor is NSW’s most effective crime-fighting unit.

Supt Critchlow, who knows NSW Police Minister and Castle Hill MP David Elliott from his time with The Hills local area command, was a shock appointment to replace Ms Wallace, who retired. It is considered one of the NSW police force's most prestigious positions.

Both Mr Elliott and Police Commissioner Mick Fuller yesterday expressed confidence in the selection process, saying the appointment was made by a selection panel consisting of two assistant commissioners and deputy commissioner Dave Hudson.

"As the Member for Baulkham Hills, I had a strong working relationship with Supt Robert Critchlow during his tenure as Commander of the Hills," Mr Elliott said in a statement last night.

"I had no involvement in the appointment of Supt Critchlow to State Crime Command. I was only ­informed of the appointment after it was made."

Superintendent Deb Wallace retired in December.

The Daily Telegraph has been told that some members of the Police Association of NSW are considering seeking further action in relation to the Critchlow appointment at a meeting in Parramatta on Thursday.

The Telegraph sought comment from Supt Critchlow late Wednesday but none had been forthcoming by deadline last night.