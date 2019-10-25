Elite school sues single mum for $18k in fees

Sarah Connolly is being pursued through the Brisbane Magistrates Court by St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace, which is seeking $17,942 in fees plus legal costs related to her eldest son, who graduated last year.

A SINGLE mother of four is distraught after being taken to court by one of Brisbane's richest private schools over $18,000 in allegedly unpaid school fees.

Ms Connolly told The Courier-Mail she was distressed by the school taking legal action, and had launched a GoFundMe page in a last-ditch attempt to help cover the outstanding fees.

The page had raised about $2300 of a $25,000 target at the time of publication.

Sarah Connolly. Picture: Liam Kidston

Ms Connolly said a traumatic family situation in recent years, of which the school was made fully aware, had left her in financial distress, and at times relying on credit cards and loans from friends to get by.

She said despite solely paying more than $40,000 in fees to Terrace, she had struggled to maintain payments, but was left shocked at being served legal documents just months after her son left the school.

She said she believed it went against the Catholic school's professed morals and values.

"I honestly thought we would be able to come up with a resolution," Ms Connolly said.

"They (the school) know everything, they know our family history and background.

"The school are entitled to their money and I've never said they're not, I'm just really disappointed they have chosen to go down this path."

She said her son "loved his time at the school, loved his mates and I truly believe it has played a part in shaping him".

Ms Connolly also expressed concern about the potential impact a judgment could have against her credit rating, should she be unable to pay a settlement.

Documents seen by The Courier-Mail show the school had offered a final concession late last year which would have reduced the outstanding debt to $12,500, but that had since been withdrawn.

St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace Principal Michael Carroll said he believed the school had done all it could to help Ms Connolly.

In 2017 and 2018 the school provided a 50 per cent concession to the standard tuition fees, which are more than $14,000 per year.

Terrace principal Michael Carroll said legal action against parents to recover unpaid school fees was "very, very rare", and he believed the school had done all it could to resolve the situation.

"It's not something we rush to," he said, adding the school had "exhausted all avenues" and that it was not out of the norm for parents to continue paying school fee debt after their child had graduated.

Dr Carroll said the school had given thousands of dollars' worth of concessions, along with support and pastoral care.

A court date has been set for early November.