Elite juniors are all aces in Coffs Harbour

The Bonville Golf Resort and the Coffs Harbour Golf Club jointly hosted the School Sport Australia 17 and Under Golf Championships.

SEVENTY-two of the best young school golfers from around Australia descended on Coffs Harbour for the School Sport Australia 17 and under golf championships.

The Junior Australian Championship event boasts six male and six female teams representing the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, the ACT and Victoria.

Both Queensland and New South Wales teams set the pace early over 36 holes of strokeplay at Bonville Golf Resort on Monday.

The competition then moved to Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Tuesday, where not one but two hole in ones were made.

"The energy and atmosphere on the golf course was great this week," Coffs Harbour Golf Club general manager Paul McAra said.

"We're experiencing a real resurgence in junior golf and these sort of high level junior tournaments are something our local juniors can really aspire to."

The under 17's School Sports Australia Boys Champion in the strokeplay competition was Harrison Crowe from NSW who shot a remarkable par round 72 at Bonville followed by a one under 71 to finish two shots ahead of his nearest rival Jordan Jung from Western Australia.

The Under 17's School Sports Australia Girls champion fell to Jeneath Wong from Victoria who had gross round of 74 and 80 respectively.

The dual format event moved to matchplay on Tuesday at Coffs Harbour Golf Club and then back to 36 holes of matchplay at Bonville on Thursday before the 18 hole finals at Bonville on Friday morning.

Harrison Crowe and Corey Lamb led the charge for NSW, both these young guns proving they have what it takes to match it with the best at an elite amateur level.

While off to a quick start, the NSW team could not keep up with an aggressive and consistent performance from the strong QLD team who won 4 matches and tied just a one to finish strongly, three points ahead of the New South welshmen.

The girls event saw fiercely competitive NSW and Victoria teams finishing out the matchplay event in fine fashion, NSW winning four and tying one to finish with a cumulative nine points just one point ahead of Victoria who finished with eight points.

Growing the game of golf is high on the agenda at School Sport Australia.

Players enjoyed a forum led by Golf Australia on Wednesday aimed at building resilience, promoting teamwork and building careers in golf.

School Sport Australia National Secretary for Golf Nick Mooney said "The whole experience in Coffs Harbour has been first class for these students. The accommodation, golf courses and the friendly nature of the locals has made this an unforgettable experience."

Bonville Golf Resort general manager Brad Daymond said it was a pleasure to co-host this wonderful junior event here at Bonville Golf Resort.

"The tournament complements the annual Jack Newton Junior Bonville Champions Trophy held here each year," Daymond said.

"Both tournaments are very important parts of what we feel is our social responsibility in growing the game of golf here in Australia.

"The behaviour and talent of these young competitors is outstanding and I am pleased to see Australian Golf in such good hands."