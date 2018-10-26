Jealous girlfriend’s violent act of rage

Elisha Browne has been jailed for three years over the jealousy-fuelled hit-and-run of Maria Tiglar, her boyfriend’s lover.

Elisha Browne has been jailed for three years over the jealousy-fuelled hit-and-run of Maria Tiglar, her boyfriend’s lover.

A VICTORIAN woman who ran down her partner's lover, dragging her body for 30m, cried in court as she was jailed for three years.

Elisha Browne, 40, pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury when she drove an unregistered Volvo into her partner's lover on April 3 this year.

Her boyfriend, Ross Perrys, 54, was in a relationship with both Browne and Maria Tiglar, 31, a mother of two.

Mr Perrys and Browne had known each other for 15 years and had been in an intimate relationship since early 2017.

Ms Tiglar believed that Mr Perrys was single when she too started dating him in November 2017.

Browne, after discovering Mr Perrys was dating Ms Tiglar, called the victim a number of times, left threatening messages then escalating things in April.

On that Tuesday evening, after becoming suspicious that her partner was seeing his lover, Browne "worked herself up into a state of jealousy and was erratic and angry", according to court documents.

She got in the car, drove to the victim's home in Clarinda, 19km southeast of the Melbourne CBD. She saw her boyfriend and his other partner together and gave chase as they fled in his car, sometimes reaching speeds in excess of 130km per hour.

Twice, Browne rammed Mr Perrys' car, which stalled and stopped in the middle of a busy road. As the couple got out, Ms Browne drove along the nature strip towards Ms Tiglar.

The victim was hit with such force that she "heard her bones breaking and felt her body going underneath the car".

Maria Tiglar was run down by Elisha Browne in April.

She was dragged for 30 minutes and as she lay on the ground remembers clearly the fear that Browne would reverse over her.

Ms Tiglar suffered a number of serious injuries, including a fractured femur and a fractured ankle, both of which required surgery.

She suffers from psychological impacts of the collision, too, including flashbacks, nightmares and difficulty sleeping.

In the Victorian County Court on Friday, Judge Frank Gucciardo said Browne called Mr Perrys after the incident, ranting.

"While police attended the scene, you called Perrys' phone," Mr Gucciardo said.

"Police heard your incoherent rant full of expletives in which you denied running Ms Tiglar over and then told Mr Perrys what had happened was his fault."

He said Browne admitted she was "embarrassed and disgusted" in an interview with police after her arrest, but that she was not acting rationally.

In sentencing Browne to three years in jail, he said that she could've killed her victim, or another road user.

"To seek to avenge a betrayal so violently and publicly fuelled by the red flag of anger and animosity is unacceptable," Mr Gucciardo said.

"It is perhaps understandable that such conduct would induce feelings of animosity, however it is never acceptable to vent that frustration in violence, reckless disregard for others and a type of vigilantism for a perceived romantic wrong.

"Conduct like yours is abhorrent and unacceptable, and deserving of punishment."

The court heard Browne was a reformed ice addict and had been arrested for possession of ecstasy and cannabis, as well as possession of a controlled weapon - a taser - and threats to kill.

She is the mother of a child with autism and was born in Papua New Guinea before moving to Australia as a young girl.

Browne sobbed in court as she was sentenced. The court heard she is "very remorseful".