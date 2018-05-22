Handmaid’s Tale star’s strict rule for nude scenes

IT DOESN'T take much for sex on television to get complicated, especially when you're talking about a show as intricate and charged as The Handmaid's Tale.

How do you draw a line between the sexual horrors of this world while still making nudity sexy when it needs to be? It's a tough balancing act, so it would make sense that Elisabeth Moss doesn't take it lightly.

"I have 100 per cent approval over all the footage, and I can literally say, 'You cannot use that scene,'" Moss said during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn't the first time Moss has had complete control over her nude scenes. When the Golden Globe winner worked with Jane Campion five years ago for Top Of The Lake, she was given full control right away.

"It was my first nude scene and she gave me 100 per cent approval without me asking," Moss said. "Everyone should have it."

Moss accepting her Golden Globe. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Control over intimate scenes seems especially important for a show like The Handmaid's Tale. In the dystopian thriller, Moss plays June, a fertile woman in a world where fertility rates are dangerously low. She is forced to become a "handmaid" for a wealthy household, repeatedly raped by the family patriarch as part of a horrifying ritual to conceive a child for the family. The second season currently screening follows a now-pregnant June as she tries to escape.

As happy as Moss is with the amount of control she has over her more intimate scenes, the star and one of the only female executive producers on the show is getting a little sick of editing.

"I've gotten over watching myself," Moss said. "I have to watch cuts and dailies all the time, so I am kind of over that."

