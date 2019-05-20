Eleven-man Comets hang tough against Seahorses

TRY TIME: Comets centre Peter Uikelotu dives over for Coffs Harbour's first try in the second half on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets held on for victory despite being two players short in the final 10 minutes of their clash with the Woolgoolga Seahorses on Sunday.

The Comets opened the scoring early but this advantage was cancelled out by a bollocking run from Woopi forward Dion Marr who crashed over under the posts midway through the first half.

Soon after the Comets were reduced to 12-men when Matt Cheeseman was sent to the bin for questioning the referee.

The Seahorses took the two-points from the resulting penalty and held onto that advantage to head to the sheds 8-6 up.

An inspiring talk at halftime from Comets co-coach Steve Spencer had the desired affect, as centre Peter Uikelotu crossed straight after the break following a play down the right-hand side.

The Comets were then reduced 12-men permanently when Cheeseman was sent off for more verbal, with the vocal home crowd letting him know what they thought of his slow walk from the field.

Despite the loss of their front-rower the Comets were in control and scored the next two tries through Liam Darville and Chad Isles.

The game then took a twist when Comets captain Brad Collinson was sent to the bin with 10 minutes to go, leaving the Coffs Harbour with just 11 players on the field.

Woolgoolga were able to capitalise straight away when pivot Clarke Webb snuck his was over before centre Pitama Edwards crossed out wide for a grandstand finish.

The Seahorses weren't able to complete the comeback though, as the siren beat them home and the Comets secured the two competition points 22-18.

"For me the game was never in doubt,” Comets co-coach Vaughn Dawes said.

"There was just some poor officiating throughout the day. I thought when the game was 22-8 that was a fair indication of the match, even though we had 15 penalties blown against us and had been put down to 11 blokes.

"I thought our boys defended really well when we were down to 12.”

With the Comets now alone at the top of the Group 2 ladder, Dawes said the team are still far from their best.

"We've played 12 halves of football this year and I think nine of them have been sub-standard,” he said.

"That's an internal issue we need to fix up.”

In other results the South Grafton Rebels beat the Sawtell Panthers 19-18 in a thriller, The Grafton Ghosts accounted for the Macksville Sea Eagles 54-4 and the Magpies rerecorded their first win after edging the Axemen 32-28.