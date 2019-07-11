Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers.
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers. AP Photo - Pervez Masih
News

Eleven dead in Pakistan train crash

11th Jul 2019 3:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks, officials said Thursday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

The death toll may rise as three injured people were in a critical condition and other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, a police official, Hafeez Bugti, said.

Rescuers were cutting through the carriages with electric cutting tools to reach trapped passengers, Bugti added.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

fatality pakistan train crash

Top Stories

    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:12 PM
    Social housing transfer comes to Coffs and Bello

    premium_icon Social housing transfer comes to Coffs and Bello

    News Tenancies will be transferred in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

    • 11th Jul 2019 3:59 PM
    Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 2

    premium_icon Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 2

    News You may be surprised to find out just who was schooled in Coffs.

    • 11th Jul 2019 3:35 PM
    Nature with a waterfront view

    premium_icon Nature with a waterfront view

    News Paddle Our Parks canoe tours are back for another season.