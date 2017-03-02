Elevated elegance at Korora

THE Real Estate Property Guide team gazed at the Solitary Islands from this week's cover property at Korora.

The four-bedroom home at 10 Korora Bay Dr, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

PRDnationwide selling agent Shannon Sullivan said offers relaxed coastal living.

"The property has a beautiful northerly aspect with easterly sea breezes plus lovely views of South Solitary and Split Solitary Islands. There is a relaxing atmosphere that calms you as soon as your walk in.”

Set over two levels, the main living and three of the bedrooms are upstairs, with a large rumpus room and fourth bedroom or study downstairs.

Shannon said this is a home that has incredible attention to detail.

"The list of inclusions is extremely impressive from the Senzek solar shot water system, to the Cat 5 internet cabling, two 11,000 litre hidden rain water tanks and stunning porcelain tiles to living areas upstairs and downstairs; the list goes on.”

"And the beauty of the home is that it has so many living options, making it suitable for a wide from of buyers from the lifestyle retirement couple who want extra gated parking for a boat or caravan to the busy professional couple looking for a low maintenance home with multiple options for work at home space and families looking for room for the kids or visitors.”

