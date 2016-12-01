30°
Elegant coastal living in Corindi

1st Dec 2016 10:00 AM
BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.
BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the picturesque and friendly coastal village of Corindi this week.

This elegant, coastal home at 81 Pacific St, Corindi Beach was designed to take advantage of the ocean views. It will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide goes online tomorrow.

Woolgoolga Real Estate selling agent Jody Culling said this is a property for those seeking a relaxed but upmarket coastal lifestyle. 　

"This is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a magnificent property where the beach is just 110m from the back door," she said.

"Designed to capture ocean views from most areas, this luxurious contemporary residence offers ultimate beachside living.

"The home is on two levels. The upper level consists of the main living area with timber floors, high ceilings and floor to ceiling glass sliders opening to an expansive covered deck with stunning panoramas of Corindi Beach.

"A gourmet kitchen and large dining area are part of the open concept. Also on this level is a two-way bathroom and a spacious master suite with ocean views.

"Downstairs is a second living area, three bedrooms (all with views) and a combined bathroom/laundry.

"There are few ocean-front properties this size, 1452sq m block, where you don't have to cross a road to get to the beach."

　

See more tomorrow when the Real Estate Property Guide goes online at coffscoastadvocate.com,au/property-guide.

Topics:  coastal lifestyle coffs coast advocate real estate corindi beach real estate property guide woolgoolga real estate

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now; check out our stunning cover property

