Local CFMEU member Shane Barker says he thinks electronic voting will soon be a reality. Jack Evans
Politics

Electronic voting a reality according to union figure

by Jack Evans
18th May 2019 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
As he handed out Change The Rules how to vote cards, which mirrored that of a Labor one, Shane Barker said "this will soon be a thing of the past".

The local CFMEU member and coal miner said as the younger generations make their way into politics, they will bring with them a digital focus, including an impending shift towards digital voting.

"It would save people having to run the gauntlet when the want to vote if we could just do it all on our phones." Mr Barker said.

He then pointed to 'Labor will end coal jobs' advertising ,which were authorised by Senator Matt Canavan, and said "what a load of rubbish."

"It jeopardised coal jobs, there goes their base, why would they do that?" he said.

Despite being a coal miner and local union figure, Mr Barker said he was not 100 per cent sure Adani was the best thing for the country.

He expressed concerns that local ports and railways were barely handling the coal load as it stands.

Furthermore he thought any further infrastructure that would accompany the Carmichael mine would most likely be privatised and would add nothing to the nations ability to transport resources.

capricornia votes cfmeu change the rules editors picks federal election 2019
