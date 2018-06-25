Drug-affected truckie’s trail of destruction

Emergency services were called to Camberwell about 3.30am. Picture: File

Emergency services were called to Camberwell about 3.30am. Picture: File

A SEMI-TRAILER has allegedly left a path of destruction along Toorak Rd in Camberwell early this morning.

Emergency services were called about 3.30am after reports of downed power poles and destroyed rubbish bins.

Debris is strewn across Toorak Rd in Camberwell this morning. Picture: Nine News

Debris on Toorak Rd after a truck allegedly brought down power lines. Picture: Nine News

A 44-year-old male truck driver from Clyde was arrested about a kilometre down the road and police say he retuned a positive oral drug test.

He is expected to be charged with drug driving and other offences.

Buses are replacing route 75 trams between Fordham Gardens and Vermont South.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area until the clean-up has been completed and traffic is down to one lane.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses