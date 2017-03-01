Electrical goods spark highest number of NSW complaints

Attractive family couple choosing new microwave in supermarket. Focus on the man

ELECTRICAL goods sparked the highest number of complaints in the NSW Fair Trading's January 2017 Complaints Register, released this week.

In the monthly published Fair Trading Complaints Register, businesses subject to 10 or more complaints to the agency in the previous month are listed.

Of the 332 complaints received about the 22 businesses appeared in the January register.

Almost a quarter of the complaints (77) related to electrical goods, including whitegoods, small appliances, media equipment, computers, smart phones and related accessories.

Harvey Norman topped the January complaints list. Out of its 34 complaints, more than 20 related to electrical goods.

Samsung (23 complaints) and Apple (16 complaints) attracted enough complaints from consumers to rank them in the top five of the January register.

The Good Guys received 14 complaints where 13 related to electrical goods.

Another category with a high number of complaints was online women's fashion, with Shakuhachi and Popcherry receiving 27 and 14 complaints.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rod Stowe said the agency handled over 50,000 complaints last year and remained committed to informing consumers about traders that attracted high numbers of complaints.

"Making some complaint information publicly available gives businesses an incentive to provide better customer service and helps consumers make more informed decisions about where to shop," Mr Stowe said.