Electorate's future in the balance

VALLEY BASED: Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate for state seat of Coffs Harbour Stuart Davidson.

VALLEY BASED: Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate for state seat of Coffs Harbour Stuart Davidson. Trevor Veale

MY NAME is Stuart Davidson, candidate for the seat of Coffs Harbour for the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party.

I've lived in regional NSW for over 35 years.

I moved to Coffs in 2014 with my wife after raising our family, because I think the lifestyle is awesome. I hope to be living here for decades to come.

I've worked for the Justice Department for the last 18 years.

I am a Community Corrections, Probation and Parole Officer here in Coffs Harbour.

I am the immediate past president of the Probation and Community Corrections Officers Association of Australia.

I have been involved in community organisations and sporting and service clubs most of my life.

I am running for the seat of Coffs Harbour because there comes a time when you can no longer sit on the sidelines and commentate.

Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate for Coffs Harbour Stuart Davidson. TREVOR VEALE

The Nationals has failed to deliver and have abandoned rural and regional NSW, including Coffs Harbour, at a federal and state level.

We have unemployment at almost double the national average and the highest youth unemployment in the state.

Our police, ambulance, firefighters, nurses and frontline services, including child protection workers are under resourced or depleted.

Someone with a powerful voice needs to stand up for the people of Coffs.

If elected, I will sit on the crossbench and that means I can deliver for Coffs Harbour no matter who is in government.

I am not a yes man for the majors and I cannot be bought.

I want to represent you and ensure Coffs Harbour gets is fair share.

The SFFP will hold the balance of power in the Upper House and will likely hold the balance in the Lower House.

We have a proven track record of standing up to government and delivering for regional NSW.