Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information on an aggravated robbery that took place on a Coffs Coast street.
Police are appealing for information on an aggravated robbery that took place on a Coffs Coast street. Scott Powick
News

Elderly woman victim of violent mugging by youths

Jasmine Minhas
by
8th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two men after an elderly woman was mugged by two youths while walking down a Coffs Coast street.

Police said the woman, 65, was walking down Coorabin Crescent in Toormina at 6.30pm last night when the two males approached her, one allegedly grabbing her by the arm while the other stole her handbag.

The man emptied the bag and allegedly took the woman's wallet before threatening her and fleeing east along the street.

The woman returned home and called police who then began investigations.

The pair are described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged between 14 and 16, and were both wearing black hoodies.

One was wearing black tracksuit pants while the other was wearing black jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers.

aggravated robbery coffs clarence police district mugging
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Matching funds missing for Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon Matching funds missing for Cultural and Civic Space

    News Another councillor has raised concerns about the lack of matching funding for the project.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Six deaths at NSW music festival to go under microscope

    Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    premium_icon Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    News Insp. O'Reilly has responded to a number of questions.

    EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    News Several face Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.