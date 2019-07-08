Elderly woman victim of violent mugging by youths

Police are appealing for information on an aggravated robbery that took place on a Coffs Coast street.

POLICE are searching for two men after an elderly woman was mugged by two youths while walking down a Coffs Coast street.

Police said the woman, 65, was walking down Coorabin Crescent in Toormina at 6.30pm last night when the two males approached her, one allegedly grabbing her by the arm while the other stole her handbag.

The man emptied the bag and allegedly took the woman's wallet before threatening her and fleeing east along the street.

The woman returned home and called police who then began investigations.

The pair are described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged between 14 and 16, and were both wearing black hoodies.

One was wearing black tracksuit pants while the other was wearing black jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers.