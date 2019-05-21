Elderly woman hospitalised after being hit by car

CHOPPER TRANSFER: Westpac chopper tasked to transport seriously injured woman, 75, to hospital.

CHOPPER TRANSFER: Westpac chopper tasked to transport seriously injured woman, 75, to hospital. Supplied

AN ELDERLY woman has sustained serious injury after being hit by a car on the mid north coast.

Emergency services were called to a Bowraville street just after 3pm this afternoon following reports the 75-year-old woman had been hit, according to a NSW Ambulance media spokesperson.

Community responders were first on the scene at High St, located in the heart of the town.

NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and found the woman conscious but suffering a severe ankle injury.

She was taken to a nearby oval where the Westpac Rescue Helicopter then transported her to hospital.