Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The elderly woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a Mercedes at Tewantin this afternoon.
The elderly woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a Mercedes at Tewantin this afternoon. Alan Lander
News

Scene of bloody horror as woman, 89, hit and 'sent flying'

Ashley Carter
Alan_Lander
by and
21st Mar 2019 2:29 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman is in a critical condition after a car reportedly crashed into her mobility scooter at Tewantin this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the "very serious crash" on Hilton Tce and Sydney St about 12.50pm.

The woman, believed to be aged 89, was using the crossing near Riverstone Cl when she was hit by a Mercedes Benz sedan.

The scooter was pushed about 10m further along the road as a result.

She was treated at the scene for significant leg injuries and was taken to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition.

Witnesses say the crossing is dangerous, as motorists can't easily see pedestrians waiting to use it.

"All we saw was the little white mobile thing hitting the car and she went up in the air," 000 caller Kim McKenzie said.

"It's hard to see - there's cars parked all along here. It's a silly crossing - you can't see them approaching."

A Queensland Police spokesman said anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

 
critical care paramedic queensland ambulance service tewantin traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Labor’s ‘save the koalas’ plan could kill off 2000 jobs

    premium_icon Labor’s ‘save the koalas’ plan could kill off 2000 jobs

    Politics A greenie Labor plan to “save the koalas” could cost more than $1 billion, slash 2000 jobs and kill off a mid-north coast industry.

    Orara residents call for action on threats to environment

    premium_icon Orara residents call for action on threats to environment

    News Orara residents want action on mounting threats to the environment.

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:43 PM
    Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

    premium_icon Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

    News Man, 23, arrested and charged over Mid North Coast death.

    Controversial main street development gets the green light

    premium_icon Controversial main street development gets the green light

    News A $8.9 million main street development will go ahead.