Elderly man dies in traffic crash

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Feb 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 81-year-old Gold Coast man has died in a car crash on the Gold Coast this morning.

Queensland Police said the man was driving a car on Tallebudgera Connection Road in Currumbin Valley around 6.30 this morning when it collided with a 4WD.

A 75-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the man's car, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 4WD, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Forensic Crash Unit investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

