Police are appealing for information about a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting several teenagers in the South Burnett region.
Crime

Elderly man targeted teen boys in seven years of sex abuse

18th Jan 2019 1:29 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been charged with sexually assaulting teenage boys over a seven-year period in the South Burnett region.

Police have charged a 70-year-old South Burnett man and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives from the Kingaroy Child Protection and Investigation Unit arrested the man in November and charged him with 20 offences, including indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Police will allege the offences were committed against several teenage boys between March and November 2018.

Police allege the man worked in a community organisation which had regular contact with juveniles and children in several towns in the South Burnett region between 2000 and 2017.

Police are appealing for members of the public who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact police.

The man is due to re-appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 21.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

