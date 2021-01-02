Menu
Elderly man injured in shocking NYE hit-and-run

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jan 2021 2:00 PM
POLICE are calling on the public for information after an elderly man was injured in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

Coffs-Clarence Police said that the incident took place sometime between 9.30pm and 10pm on December 31.

The man, aged 74, was crossing the road near the Shop 36 General Store at the intersection of West High and Robin streets when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, which was travelling east, did not stop to assist as the man after he was knocked to the ground.

He suffered minor injuries to his head and abdomen and was helped by a witness, however he refused medical treatment.

Local police officers visited the man's home on New Year's Day and found out further details on the incident.

The man was unable to describe the car, and an investigation has now commenced.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and the person who assisted the man, to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

