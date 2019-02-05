Elderly man gets jail term for crash that killed his wife

Ronald John Goodwin, 80, was charged with dangerous operation causing grievous bodily harm after his wife died days after a 2016 crash when the van he was driving merged in front of a fully-loaded truck.

AN ELDERLY driver whose wife died days after she was horrifically injured in a crash he caused was today sentenced to prison over the ordeal.

Gwendoline Goodwin, then 78, lie broken and bruised behind the van she was thrown from when Ronald John Goodwin merged into the path of a truck travelling 100kmh on the Bruce Hwy, Woombye.

After five days in the intensive care unit, Ms Goodwin underwent spinal surgery which helped her breathing, but she developed respiratory issues exacerbated by a pre-existing cardiovascular condition.

By December 29, she was moved to palliative care. She died two days later on December 31, 2016.

A collapsed lung and spinal injuries constituted the grievous bodily harm, but Ms Goodwin also suffered 13 fractured ribs, a tear of her thoracic aorta, possible oesophageal injury, a fractured right collarbone, a fracture near her hip, multiple bruises and cuts.

It would be seven months before her husband was charged over the horrific crash, and more than two years before he was sentenced in the District Court of Maroochydore.

Ronald John Goodwin, 80, today pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm of his wife.

The court heard on December 16, 2016 truck driver Russell Wilson was driving a fully-loaded vehicle in the northbound left lane, before the Maroochydore Rd and Nambour Connection Rd on-ramp.

He saw Goodwin's vehicle slowly merge onto the Bruce Hwy, but before Mr Wilson could move to the right lane Goodwin's van drove across the painted median strip which separated the ramp and highway.

Mr Russell steered right and hit the brakes, which left 108m of solid skid marks as the defendant's car crossed his path at a 45-degree angle.

"Smoke went everywhere and the front right portion of the truck struck the rear right section of the defendant's van, in the middle of the two north-bound lanes," the court heard.

Goodwin's vehicle "shunted forward, flipped onto its left side, then rolled onto the roof, ejecting Ms Goodwin from her seat through the shattered passenger-side window".

The car came to a rest on its wheels in the fast-lane of southbound traffic, about 40m from the initial point of impact.

"Mr Wilson got out of his truck and went over to the defendant's open window and said 'What the f--- are you doing?', as the defendant responded, 'I don't know'," the prosecution stated.

"He then walked over to the rear of the van and saw (Ms Goodwin) lying on the bitumen, after someone called out that there was 'somebody' there."

At that time, Ms Goodwin was awake, but confused and seriously injured when she was transported to hospital.

On January 6, 2017 family advised police Ms Goodwin had passed away.

On February 27 that year, Goodwin declined to take part in a police interview following legal advice.

On July 27, 2017 police issued Goodwin a notice to appear.

He was today sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment wholly suspended, and was immediately disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.