Police and paramedics at the scene of Hope Harbour Marina where a man, estimated to be in his 50s to 70s, drowned on the Gold Coast. Police say they were alerted to a man falling off a boat.

A MAN has drowned after falling off a boat on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene at Hope Harbour Marina on John Lund Dr at Hope Island about 7.45pm after the man was spotted in the water.

The man, 67, had been living on the boat alone, and may have suffered a medical condition, police said.

Neighbours from nearby homes saw the man and called for help but he could not be revived.

Police have confirmed the death was not suspicious.