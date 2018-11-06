Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Common tree snake at Bargara. This snake is not related to bite incident.
Common tree snake at Bargara. This snake is not related to bite incident.
News

Elderly man bitten by snake, hospitalised

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Nov 2018 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

AN ELDERLY man has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a snake.

The 71-year-old Burnett Heads man was taken to hospital about 7pm in a stable condition with puncture marks on his ankle.

Although the man didn't see what bit him, Queensland Ambulance Service operations manager Martin Kelly said there was evidence that it was a snake.

Mr Kelly said people need to keep an eye out for snakes at this time of the year.

"It's (the incident) is a timely reminder to be aware where snakes are," he said.

burnett heads elderly snake bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    premium_icon Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    News PAUL Lambert was a serial stalker who charmed women on dating sites like Tinder. His trail of terror ended when he lunged at police with a knife.

    From South-East Asia to Muttonbird Island

    From South-East Asia to Muttonbird Island

    News Learn all about muttonbirds and their annual migration.

    • 6th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Groups of 'creeps' are on the prowl in our neighbourhoods

    Groups of 'creeps' are on the prowl in our neighbourhoods

    News Cat burglars are capitalising on the current hot spell

    Council changes date of Australia Day ceremony

    premium_icon Council changes date of Australia Day ceremony

    News Another NSW council makes controversial move.

    Local Partners