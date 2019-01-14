Menu
A 70-year-old man sustained multiple scratches to his face, knee and elbow after he was allegedly assaulted by a younger man.
Kevin Farmer
Elderly man assaulted at car park

Jasmine Minhas
14th Jan 2019 11:45 AM
POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an elderly man was assaulted at a Coffs Harbour car park.

The 70-year-old man sustained multiple scratches to his face, knee and elbow after he was allegedly assaulted by a younger man in a car park on Gordon St, at around 1.30pm on November 28.

The alleged assailant then drove away in a silver Commodore sedan.

Officers would like to speak to a man described as Caucasian, aged between 30-35, around 170cm tall with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a white singlet top with a black motif.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle described is urged to Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

assault coffs clarence police district coffs harbour crime
