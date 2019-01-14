Elderly man assaulted at car park

A 70-year-old man sustained multiple scratches to his face, knee and elbow after he was allegedly assaulted by a younger man.

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an elderly man was assaulted at a Coffs Harbour car park.

The 70-year-old man sustained multiple scratches to his face, knee and elbow after he was allegedly assaulted by a younger man in a car park on Gordon St, at around 1.30pm on November 28.

The alleged assailant then drove away in a silver Commodore sedan.

Officers would like to speak to a man described as Caucasian, aged between 30-35, around 170cm tall with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a white singlet top with a black motif.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle described is urged to Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.