Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton’s main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.
An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton’s main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.
News

Elderly lady fights for life after being hit on crossing

by Sarah Booth
18th Feb 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton's main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.

Atherton police Acting Sen-Sgt Greg Lee said the 83-year-old local woman was hit by the utility on Main St, near the Vernon St intersection just before 10am this morning.

He said multiple people witnessed the incident which happened just a short distance from the police station.

The woman was transported to Townsville Hospital by helicopter and is in a critical condition.

The 59-year-old male driver, also a Tablelands local, is assisting police and has undergone mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
accident car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor 'cannot wait' for bold vision to take shape

        premium_icon Mayor 'cannot wait' for bold vision to take shape

        News Consultants have been appointed to work on the Cultural and Civic Space.

        Primary school children can’t use a knife and fork

        premium_icon Primary school children can’t use a knife and fork

        Education School's novel approach to combat lack of handwriting skills

        Groomed for stardom on TV’s Pooch Perfect

        premium_icon Groomed for stardom on TV’s Pooch Perfect

        News IF you get your dogs hair cut on the Coffs Coast, they might have been groomed by...

        Comp win just the ticket for long-time fan Sonya

        Comp win just the ticket for long-time fan Sonya

        News FOR Sonya Baxter, Valentine’s Day wasn’t made from a bunch of flowers, it was made...