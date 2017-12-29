Elderly heat victim sparks paramedic warning

HOT TROT: Paramedics warn people to take care as summer heatwave conditions roll in.

HOT TROT: Paramedics warn people to take care as summer heatwave conditions roll in. Trevor Veale

NSW Ambulance paramedics are concerned people are not taking enough care in hot summer weather.

Officers recorded 17 call-outs in the Northern NSW zone in just one day this week in response to heat stress.

It included a case on Tuesday where an 89-year-old Bellingen man had fainted and was treated for heat-related symptoms.

Ages of those treated across the state ranged from an 11-year-old girl to people in their 90's with the majority aged 60 years.

Advice has been delivered how to avoid a serious incident.

People with histories of pre-existing conditions including heart problems, diabetes, blood pressure disease or chemotherapy patients should take extra care and keep up any medications.

Try to stay out of the direct sun, particularly if elderly or very young.

Drink plenty of water and if outdoors, carry a water bottle.

Wear clothing that protects from the sun and use sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in the car, even for a short amount of time, as heat generated in a closed vehicle may cause serious illness or even death in quick time.

Drinking alcohol causes dehydration and consumption should be minimised.

Tea and coffee can dehydrate further and should not replace water consumption.

Ensure heavy or strenuous activities are not undertaken during the hottest part of the day.

If you know of family, friends or neighbours who are isolated or alone, check on their well-being to ensure they are okay.