Grandson charged with killing his grandfather

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murdering his grandfather and attempting to murder his grandmother.

An elderly man stabbed to death at his McLaren Vale home was allegedly murdered by his grandson while his injured wife ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.

The attack unfolded at a property on Bond St where police found the body of 81-year-old Stanley Broadwood about 7pm on Tuesday.

His wife, Marie Broadwood, 78, was taken to Flinders Medical Centre with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

The Advertiser understands Mrs Broadwood, bloodied from the attack, ran to a nearby house to get help during the confrontation.

The charged man was denied police bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today as Major Crime officers continue their investigation.

Neighbour Abby Schipper said the suspect looked "quite calm" as he sat on the kerb wearing handcuffs.

"We saw (Marie) shaking (and) being taken away. She was walking. It's sad," she said.

Ms Schipper said the couple was well known in the community and always pleasant to their neighbours.

"They've got two little dogs and they're out the front a little bit and they're always waving," she said.

McLaren Vale Bowling Club secretary Peter Guerin said the couple had a strong passion for sport and loved to bowl.

"They did an enormous amount for the club, Stan was a past president and Marie was a former secretary," he said.

The couple’s home in McLaren Vale. Picture: Sam Wundke

"Marie coached a lot of the people who are currently playing bowls.

"It's a really sad day for everyone, they were much-loved and really well respected.

"We can't believe something so tragic has happened to such loving people."

Another neighbour, Peta Oster, described the family as "lovely" and said they were a "close-knit" unit.

"(They) are very caring and nurturing people and they bring people into their home, it's just said it's ended like this.

"I only talked to Marie yesterday. Everything was fine."

Ms Oster said the charged man had been living at the property recently.

Anyone who may have information regarding the attack should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it via the Crime Stoppers website.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.





Mr Broadwood, pictured in 2009, and his wife were both active members of McLaren Vale Bowling Club. Picture: Helen Orr