Elderly couple stabbed in domestic attack

A MAN will face court after allegedly stabbing an elderly couple in a domestic-related attack at a home on the Mid-North Coast before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police were called to a home on Arthur St, South West Rocks, at about 11:20am yesterday after reports two elderly people had been injured during a violent domestic altercation.

There's been dramatic scenes in South West Rocks, with two elderly people rushed to hospital after a suspected domestic attack. @CroweSamantha #PRIME7 pic.twitter.com/QR7fszc1wU — PRIME7 North Coast (@PRIME7NthCoast) October 24, 2018

A 66-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were treated at the scene for serious stab wounds before being taken to Kempsey Hospital for treatment. Both patients remain in a serious but stable condition.

During a search of the area, police found and arrested a 34-year-old man who is known to the couple. He was charged with two counts of wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as malicious damage, and was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on October 25.

