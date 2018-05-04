Emotional video: Elderly couple reunited after four years

THE older man steps through the door, his smile already beaming. She looks up at him from her bed and the light flashes in her eyes from memories of the man she loves.

They have been married for 71 years.

But this is the first time they have seen each other after being separated for four long years.

A US couple's heart-warming love story is spreading across the world after a video of their reunion was shared on Reddit.

In the video, the husband greets his wife, both in their 90s, as if they have only been separated by a few moments rather than the torturous years: "Hey, what are you doing out here?"

His wife, bedbound, is immediately overcome with emotion as he wanders over and gives her a kiss.

The couple were separated after the wife was admitted into a nursing home. thatcheflisa/reddit

"I miss you," she quietly tells him.

"Missed me?" he asks.

"I kind of did," she jokingly responds.

The beautiful moment is the culmination of a long and painful story.

Their granddaughter, who shot and shared the video, said the couple were separated when the wife was moved into a nursing home.

The husband, who is living with dementia, would visit regularly with his son, but when he died from cancer, the visits began to dwindle.

Then, to be closer to family, the husband was moved across the country, while the wife remained in her home, where the granddaughter alleged she was neglected and abused.

"My grandmother was … forgotten about by someone who supposedly took over to care for her," the granddaughter wrote.

"Her teeth are missing, she had no shoes. We suspect abuse/neglect by the home she was in prior to us stepping in. Dehydration, bed sores, excessive bruising, pneumonia."

However, like all good love stories, this one had a happy ending with the family able to relocate their grandmother and reunite her with her long-lost love.

"Now they can be together again and live the rest of their lives together and taken well care of, the way it should have been this whole time," the granddaughter wrote.