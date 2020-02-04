Menu
Elderly climate activists slapped with fines, charges

by ELISE WILLIAMS
4th Feb 2020 6:03 PM
A SENIOR citizen who glued himself to the road at this morning's climate action protest is one of several people to have been reprimanded by police.

Police have this afternoon laid fresh charges following today's extensive protest activity by prominent climate action group Extinction Rebellion.

Among those to have physically attached themselves the protest activity at Parliament House was a 75-year-old Paddington man, who glued his hands to the road.

Protesters march and sit on the road around Parliament House at the Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Attending the protest with the elderly man were a 64-year-old Paddington woman and a 50-year-old Woolloongabba woman, who both attached themselves to the fence surrounding the government building.

The elderly man was slapped with an infringement notice for his contribution to the protest, while the two women will be forced to front court later this month.

A protester removed by police outside Parliament House. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The pair are each charged with one count of pedestrian causing obstruction - a sentence that carries a maximum penalty of $2669.

The 64-year-old woman was also charged with one count of obstructing police.

Numbers at today's protest exceeded any of Extinction Rebellion's previous demonstrations and caused mass disruption throughout the CBD.

According to TransLink, 500 buses had been delayed by around 25 minutes due to protest activity.

