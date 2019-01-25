Menu
El Camino Cantina’s classic margarita is being given an Australia Day Tim Tam twist.
Lifestyle

Olé: It’s an Australia Day Tim Tam margarita

by Amanda Horswill
25th Jan 2019 3:03 PM
THIS could be Australia Day in a glass.

El Camino Cantina at King St, Bowen Hills, has blended flavours - and cultures - to create an Australia Day taste sensation: The Tim Tam Margarita

"Just like El Camino Cantina's margaritas, Tim Tams have a cult following, so combining the two was an obvious choice for Australia Day," General Manager Krystina Tagg said.

"The limited-edition Tim Tam-rita is a fun and quirky addition to the menu.

"This one-of-a-kind rita has hints of vanilla, caramel and an unlikely suspect, apple juice.

"Topped with a caramel Tim Tam, it's a fantastic fusion of Tex-Mex and Australian flavour combinations and worth popping in to El Camino Cantina in Bowen Hills to try."

It's $15 for the 15oz and $19 for the 24oz, only available on Friday, 25 January to Monday, 28 January.

EL CAMINO CANTINA'S TIM TAM MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS:

30ml Jose Cuervo tequila

15ml Galliano vanilla liqueur

30ml Monin caramel syrup

30ml apple juice

15ml lemon juice

Ice

Caramel Tim Tam

METHOD:

1. Place ingredients in a blender with a large handful of ice.

2. Blend for 30 seconds until ingredients are combined.

3. Pour into a margarita glass and serve with a caramel Tim Tam biscuit.

 

Visit: elcaminocantina.com.au

australia day editors picks

