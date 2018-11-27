Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A coal ship has ran aground near Facing Island.
A coal ship has ran aground near Facing Island. Greg Bray
Breaking

Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

Gregory Bray
Tegan Annett
by and
27th Nov 2018 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

UPDATE 12.55pm: THE coal ship that ran aground this morning near Facing Island has been freed. 

It is now anchored near Facing Island. 

Earlier 12.30pm: EIGHT tug boats are involved in the effort to move a coal ship which ran aground near Facing Island this morning.

It's believed to have become stuck near Gatcombe Heads at East Banks, at the south entrance of the Gladstone Harbour.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been contacted for comment, however they are referring media to Maritime Safety Queensland.

The Observer is awaiting a response from the Department.

The ship is Maria G.O, a Marshall Island flagged vessel.

It was departing Gladstone today for China.

coal ship editors picks facing island gatcombe heads gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family touched by generous contributions to funeral fund

    Family touched by generous contributions to funeral fund

    News The funeral for a fisherman who drowned while out catching lobsters for his son's birthday will be held on Thursday.

    ‘Wild supercell storms’ to lash East Coast

    ‘Wild supercell storms’ to lash East Coast

    Weather There’s been a dramatic escalation in the rainfall forecast.

    Kulai claim politically motivated says Cr Cecato

    premium_icon Kulai claim politically motivated says Cr Cecato

    News Cr Cecato says the move was politically motivated.

    Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    premium_icon Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    Money Australia’s top banker says cheques are being phased out.

    Local Partners