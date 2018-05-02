Sydney FC dominate PFA Team of the Year

Bobo, the 2018 Golden Boot winner, has been picked in the Professional Footballers Australia team of the season. Picture: Toby Zerna

SYDNEY FC's domination of the A-League season has been underlined by an unprecedented number of players being voted in by their peers to the players' union team of the season.

The annual "best of" team, chosen by ballot of all members of Professional Footballers Australia, has six Sydney players in the starting XI and eight in the overall squad.

Unsurprisingly three of the four members of Sydney's regular defence have been selected, including PFA president Alex Wilkinson, along with two of the team's front four - Johnny Warren Medallist Adrian Mierzejewski and the A-League's leading scorer by some distance this season, Bobo.

Rhys Williams and Leroy George from Melbourne Victory and Newcastle's Dimitri Petratos make it in to the first XI from the grand finalists, though Williams has been ruled out of Saturday night's showpiece through injury.

Completing Sydney's representation in the PFA squad, including two of the six substitutes, Graham Arnold was voted coach of the season.

"There are so many fascinating dimensions to the team - some exciting young talent, new faces from different leagues, players who have rebuilt their careers and loyal club servants who just keep consistently performing at the highest level," said PFA CEO John Didulica.

City young gun Daniel Arzani won a bench spot.

"Once again, we thought it was important to recognise emerging talent by allocating two places for under-23 players in the 17-man squad, those spots being filled by two genuinely exciting prospects in Daniel Arzani and Thomas Deng, who have become entrenched in their respective first XIs."

2018 PFA A-LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR

GOALKEEPER: Jamie Young (Brisbane Roar)

DEFENDERS: Luke Wilkshire (Sydney FC), Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC), Rhys Williams (Melbourne Victory), Michael Zullo (Sydney FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Josh Brillante (Sydney FC), Luke Brattan (Melbourne City), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets)

FORWARDS: Adrian Mierzejewski (Sydney FC), Bobo (Sydney FC), Leroy George (Melbourne Victory)

SUBSTITUTES: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Bart Schenkeveld (Melbourne City), Isaias Sanchez (Adelaide United), Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC), Andrew Nabbout (Newcastle Jets), Thomas Deng (Melbourne Victory), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

COACH: Graham Arnold (Sydney FC)