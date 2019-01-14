Eight shark sightings before lunch

Aerial surveillance has reported eight shark sightings on the NSW coast.

IT'S been a busy day for shark spotters on the Mid North Coast with eight sightings recorded before lunch time.

Dorsal - Northern NSW Shark Reports reported the eight sightings on Facebook to warn swimmers and surfers.

At 7.42am, a 2.7m bull shark was spotted at south Ballina.

A 2.2m whaler shark was spotted by aerial surveillance shortly after at Tallows Beach in Byron Bay.

At Mullaway Headland on the Coffs Coast, a 2.4m white shark was sighted at 8.04am.

At 8.58am, a 2.2m unidentified shark was spotted at Tuncurry.

A 2.1m white shark was spotted by aerial surveillance at Harrington Inlet, Greater Taree.

At 10.10am off Cape Byron headland, a 2.3m bull shark was sighted.

A 2.2m unidentified shark was spotted at Black Head, Greated Taree at 10.26am and the beach was evacuated.

at 10.57am a 2.3m great white was spotted by aerial surveillance at Fiona, Great Lakes.

To keep informed of the latest sightings, visit dorsalwatch.com