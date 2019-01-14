Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial surveillance has reported eight shark sightings on the NSW coast.
Aerial surveillance has reported eight shark sightings on the NSW coast. NSWDPI
News

Eight shark sightings before lunch

14th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

IT'S been a busy day for shark spotters on the Mid North Coast with eight sightings recorded before lunch time.

Dorsal - Northern NSW Shark Reports reported the eight sightings on Facebook to warn swimmers and surfers.

At 7.42am, a 2.7m bull shark was spotted at south Ballina.

A 2.2m whaler shark was spotted by aerial surveillance shortly after at Tallows Beach in Byron Bay.

At Mullaway Headland on the Coffs Coast, a 2.4m white shark was sighted at 8.04am.

At 8.58am, a 2.2m unidentified shark was spotted at Tuncurry.

A 2.1m white shark was spotted by aerial surveillance at Harrington Inlet, Greater Taree.

At 10.10am off Cape Byron headland, a 2.3m bull shark was sighted.

A 2.2m unidentified shark was spotted at Black Head, Greated Taree at 10.26am and the beach was evacuated.

at 10.57am a 2.3m great white was spotted by aerial surveillance at Fiona, Great Lakes.

To keep informed of the latest sightings, visit dorsalwatch.com

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    premium_icon Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    News Temperatures will peak as the week progresses.

    Elderly man assaulted at car park

    premium_icon Elderly man assaulted at car park

    News Police appeal for public assistance.

    Coffs' big return on bottle and can returns

    premium_icon Coffs' big return on bottle and can returns

    News Coffs Coast one of the locations leading the charge in returns

    The great divide in the bypass design

    premium_icon The great divide in the bypass design

    News Opinion: Extreme views on bypass reflect on this community.

    Local Partners