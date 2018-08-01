Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PEAK FITNESS: Sawtell Cup winner Eight Below will be the top local hope in tomorrow's big race.
PEAK FITNESS: Sawtell Cup winner Eight Below will be the top local hope in tomorrow's big race. Greg White
News

Eight is the ace in Cup

Greg White
by
1st Aug 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTOMATIC entry for winning the Sawtell Cup will see Eight Below emerge as the leading local light in tomorrow's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Trained on the track by Sally Taylor for Gold Coast racing legends Hoss and Gillian Heinrich, the horse will again be ridden by Belinda Hodder who has just completed her most successful season of riding.

With 53 winners in 2017-18, the former Coffs Harbour apprentice finished 11th in the Country Jockey's Premiership and second to Kayla Nisbet among female riders.

Two previous Cup winners will start - Bodegra Negra from 2016 and last year's winner Darci's Affair - while local riding legend Jasen Watkins is chasing his third race victory.

Watkins won on Mr Gold Fire in 2006 and Belmonte in 2008 and just five weeks after returning from a two year 'retirement" he's been engaged for outsider Loud Enough, trained by George Woodward.

He replaces apprentice Mikayla Weir who rode the horse into fifth place in the Sawtell Cup, beaten 2.7 lengths under the steadier of 61kg.

Previously the horse also ran fifth in the South Grafton Cup and if the jockey can angle into the leading pack the pair have some winning chance.

Apart from the Cup and Daniel Baker Sprint, other features on the card are the Ken Howard Cup, the Merv Mercer Mile and the Blinkin Missit for the fastest horses in the region.

belinda hodder belmonte bodegra negra coffs harbour gold cup carnival darci's affair eight below george woodward hoss and gillian heinrich jasen watkins kayla nisbet mikayla weir mr gold fire sally taylor
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    News A NEW change is coming to workplaces across Australia that will affect millions of employees from today - August 1. This is how it will work.

    • 1st Aug 2018 7:35 AM
    • 5 CapsLock
    A sprint horse with an edge

    premium_icon A sprint horse with an edge

    News Kareems Edge racing for glory on Thursday

    Racing dynasty

    premium_icon Racing dynasty

    News Courtney Bellamy third generation of famous racing family

    Local Partners