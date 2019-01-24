Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAVIOUR: Jemma Eather with dog Molly, who she saved from being eaten by a snake last week.
SAVIOUR: Jemma Eather with dog Molly, who she saved from being eaten by a snake last week. Adam Hourigan
News

Eight-foot python meets its match

Tim Howard
by
24th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-old Yamba girl has done a fair impression of Xena Warrior Princess or Wonder Woman to save her little dog, Molly, from a marauding python in her backyard.

Jemma Eather had returned from a night out with friends on January 15, fed the family's nine-year-old shih tzu-maltese terrier cross and let her out into the backyard.

"She heard a scream that woke the neighbours and raced into the backyard to find the tiny dog in the jaws of an eight-foot python,” said Jemma's mother, Cindy Porra.

"The adrenaline must have kicked in because Jemma grabbed the snake and flung it across the yard, but it wouldn't let go of Molly.

"It whipped its tail around to wrap around Molly and squeeze, but Jemma grabbed its tail again and hurled it into the fence.”

"This time the snake let go of the little dog and Jemma was able to grab her.”

When Jemma and a neighbour attended to Molly's injuries, they found four puncture wounds in her back and a piece of snake fang in one of the holes.

"She must have flung it hard against the fence to snap off a bit of its tooth,” Ms Porra said.

"They pulled out the tooth with a pair of tweezers.

"It's really lucky she came out and was able to do what she did. In another minute I don't think we would have had our little dog.”

Ms Porra said the sound of the battle had roused the neighbourhood.

"With the screams from Molly and Gemma, we had all the neighbours up and the police there,” she said.

After the event, Ms Porra said she started to have suspicions the snake had staked out her house to eat the dog.

"One of our neighbours said she had seen the snake earlier, with two lumps in it,” she said.

"They must have been the possums that live in our neighbour's backyard. They're not there anymore.”

She suspected the snake had hidden itself under the cover of a Harley Davidson motorcycle to ambush the dog when it came into the backyard.

"We're not out in the bush by any means - Austens Lane is in town,” she said.

animals clarence valley dog rescue snake attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why you’ll never own a home

    Why you’ll never own a home

    News A GROWING number of Aussies are convinced home ownership is now out of reach. But there’s more to the story than finances alone.

    • 24th Jan 2019 11:32 AM
    Man banned from local beaches after exposing himself

    premium_icon Man banned from local beaches after exposing himself

    News The man, 36, has pleaded not guilty to obscene exposure.

    • 24th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    A fish of a lifetime

    premium_icon A fish of a lifetime

    News Local angler catches sailfish off Mid North Coast.

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:15 AM
    Mother reunited with lost child

    Mother reunited with lost child

    News Mother reunited with lost boy