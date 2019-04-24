Eight candidates will vie for the seat of Cowper

The candidates have officially been declared and the order of the ballot has been drawn in Kempsey today.

Trevor Veale

EIGHT candidates have been officially declared to stand for the seat of Cowper in the upcoming Federal Election.

The Australian Electoral Commission announced the candidates in the running for Cowper and drew the order of the ballot paper at its Kempsey office today.

Divisional returning officer for Cowper, Barbara Tait, conducted the random draw.

Ruth Meads from the Christian Democratic Party received the most favourable polling position at number one.

Second is Nationals candidate Pat Conaghan, followed by Alexander Stewart from the United Australia Party in third.

Allan Green, running as an Independent, claimed the last spot.

Early voting opens on April 29.

The order of the ballot for the federal seat of Cowper in the May 18 election:

1. Ruth Meads, Christian Democratic Party

2. Pat Conaghan, The Nationals

3. Alexander Stewart, United Australia Party

4. Andrew Woodward, Labor

5. Robert Oakeshott, Independent

6. Lauren Edwards, The Greens

7. Kellie Pearce, Animal Justice Party

8. Allan Green, Independent