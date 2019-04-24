Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The candidates have officially been declared and the order of the ballot has been drawn in Kempsey today.
The candidates have officially been declared and the order of the ballot has been drawn in Kempsey today. Trevor Veale
News

Eight candidates will vie for the seat of Cowper

Jasmine Minhas
by
24th Apr 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT candidates have been officially declared to stand for the seat of Cowper in the upcoming Federal Election.

The Australian Electoral Commission announced the candidates in the running for Cowper and drew the order of the ballot paper at its Kempsey office today.

Divisional returning officer for Cowper, Barbara Tait, conducted the random draw.

Ruth Meads from the Christian Democratic Party received the most favourable polling position at number one.

Second is Nationals candidate Pat Conaghan, followed by Alexander Stewart from the United Australia Party in third.

Allan Green, running as an Independent, claimed the last spot.

Early voting opens on April 29.

Reader poll

So who's got your vote in the Federal seat of Cowper?

View Results

The order of the ballot for the federal seat of Cowper in the May 18 election:

1. Ruth Meads, Christian Democratic Party

2. Pat Conaghan, The Nationals

3. Alexander Stewart, United Australia Party

4. Andrew Woodward, Labor

5. Robert Oakeshott, Independent

6. Lauren Edwards, The Greens

7. Kellie Pearce, Animal Justice Party

8. Allan Green, Independent

More Stories

australian electoral commission ballot draw cowper federal election 2019
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man dies after three vehicle crash near Nambucca Heads

    premium_icon Man dies after three vehicle crash near Nambucca Heads

    News Paramedics worked to revive an elderly driver in one vehicle.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    News 725 Squadron navy freedom of entry at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Cowper MP?

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Cowper MP?

    News Cowper dubbed a crucial seat by the political pundits.

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    Politics It's almost election time, who's got your vote?